Viral Tweet Claims Trump AR-15 Attack Was Staged

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Federal Bureau of Investigation, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The rifle used by Thomas Matthew Crooks in the Trump assassination attempt

As a former sniper, I cannot shoot a person's ear with an AR-15 and leave no scar. It’s impossible.

The former sniper was referring to the failed 2024 assassination attempt on Trump and its alleged staging, which involved an AR-15 rifle.

He also added: "When I’m educating people about psyops being played on them I always say the easiest way to tell if something was faked is if it can’t be recreated again."

The tweet went viral within 24 hours, garnering approximately 8 million views and sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.