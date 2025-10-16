World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

19-Year-Old Kremlin Guard Dies Suddenly During Service in Moscow

Society

A 19-year-old conscript serving on duty at the Kremlin collapsed and died suddenly from heart failure during his morning shift, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reports.

Moscow, Kremlin - panoramio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дмитрий Мозжухин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Moscow, Kremlin - panoramio

The tragedy occurred on the morning of October 16, when the young serviceman suddenly fell ill while standing guard on Cathedral Square inside the Kremlin. Despite immediate assistance, his heart reportedly stopped, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The soldier, who served in one of Russia’s security agencies, had celebrated his 19th birthday only five days earlier. He was originally from Rostov-on-Don and was the only son in his family. His sudden death has left relatives and fellow servicemen in shock.

According to the report, the young man had passed his medical examination before being drafted, with doctors finding no serious conditions that would prevent him from serving. The only issue identified was a minor foot condition, which did not restrict military service.

The conscript last contacted his family on October 12, following a 24-hour duty shift. He mentioned feeling extremely tired and wanting to sleep, according to relatives interviewed by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Earlier, the Military Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal inquiry into the death of another conscript in the Murmansk region. The soldier reportedly died after ingesting a technical liquid found during cleaning duties. Investigators are examining the circumstances of both incidents.

“He had no health issues that could have led to such a tragedy. It’s just impossible to believe he’s gone,” said one of his relatives, speaking to Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Asia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna
World
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Last materials
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
FSB Chief Bortnikov: British Intelligence Orchestrated Ukraine’s Operation Web Against Russia
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.