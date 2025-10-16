19-Year-Old Kremlin Guard Dies Suddenly During Service in Moscow

A 19-year-old conscript serving on duty at the Kremlin collapsed and died suddenly from heart failure during his morning shift, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дмитрий Мозжухин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Moscow, Kremlin - panoramio

The tragedy occurred on the morning of October 16, when the young serviceman suddenly fell ill while standing guard on Cathedral Square inside the Kremlin. Despite immediate assistance, his heart reportedly stopped, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The soldier, who served in one of Russia’s security agencies, had celebrated his 19th birthday only five days earlier. He was originally from Rostov-on-Don and was the only son in his family. His sudden death has left relatives and fellow servicemen in shock.

According to the report, the young man had passed his medical examination before being drafted, with doctors finding no serious conditions that would prevent him from serving. The only issue identified was a minor foot condition, which did not restrict military service.

The conscript last contacted his family on October 12, following a 24-hour duty shift. He mentioned feeling extremely tired and wanting to sleep, according to relatives interviewed by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Earlier, the Military Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal inquiry into the death of another conscript in the Murmansk region. The soldier reportedly died after ingesting a technical liquid found during cleaning duties. Investigators are examining the circumstances of both incidents.

“He had no health issues that could have led to such a tragedy. It’s just impossible to believe he’s gone,” said one of his relatives, speaking to Moskovsky Komsomolets.