World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Google’s New Foldable Phone Catches Fire During Stress Test

Society
PIXEL 10 PRO FOLD EXPLODED

A dramatic moment unfolded on YouTube when tech blogger Zach Nelson, the creator of the popular channel JerryRigEverything, watched his Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold burst into flames during a live durability test. The shocking incident was captured in full on camera and has since gone viral across the tech community.

Explosion During Durability Test

Nelson, known for his extreme durability tests on smartphones, was in the middle of a stress test designed to check the flexibility of Google’s latest foldable flagship. As he bent the phone’s frame, the back panel cracked—and within seconds, the device exploded and caught fire, releasing thick smoke directly in his hands.

“Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first phone that burned to ashes,” Nelson said. “In ten years of testing gadgets, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Possible Cause: Battery Damage

Judging by the footage, the explosion was likely caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery after the device’s casing broke. Fortunately, Nelson managed to extinguish the fire before it spread. He later emphasized that all foldable phones from Google share a design weakness—under enough pressure, they tend to bend at the point where the antenna line runs through the chassis.

Google’s Foldable Phones Under Scrutiny

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was released in early October, becoming Google’s newest attempt to compete in the foldable smartphone segment. However, this incident may reignite debates about the structural reliability and safety of foldable devices.

Just weeks earlier, Nelson criticized the iPhone 17 Pro for its poor scratch resistance, though he admitted that Apple’s flagship model featured a notably durable frame capable of withstanding heavy pressure. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold episode, however, has already become one of the most talked-about failures in the tech world this year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russia's Hybrid Missile-Bomb Weapon Causes Major Blackouts in Ukraine
Russia's Hybrid Missile-Bomb Weapon Causes Major Blackouts in Ukraine
Russian Octocopter Tested to Carry TM-62 Anti-Tank Mine on Frontline
Russian Octocopter Tested to Carry TM-62 Anti-Tank Mine on Frontline
Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey
Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey
Moscow Zoo Launches Unique Restroom Complex with Games and Science Displays
Moscow Zoo Launches Unique Restroom Complex with Games and Science Displays
Pigeon Sparks Chain-Reaction Car Crash in Khabarovsk, One Injured
Pigeon Sparks Chain-Reaction Car Crash in Khabarovsk, One Injured
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.