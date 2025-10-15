Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar

A tragic incident has shaken both Belarus and Thailand after reports emerged that a Belarusian woman who traveled to Bangkok in search of work was kidnapped and later died after being sold into slavery. The story was first reported by the Mash Telegram channel.

According to sources cited by Mash, contact with the woman was lost on October 4. She had arrived in Thailand with plans to find employment, but shortly after her arrival, she was abducted in Bangkok and transported across the border into Myanmar.

Ransom Demand and Grim Outcome

The kidnappers demanded a $500,000 ransom — about 39.5 million rubles — from her relatives in exchange for her release. However, just a few days later, the family was told that the young woman had been sold for organ trafficking and that her body had been cremated.

“The family is currently negotiating with the criminals to retrieve her ashes and bring them home,” the source told Mash.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities in both Thailand and Belarus are reportedly aware of the case. It has raised renewed concern over human trafficking routes in Southeast Asia, particularly in border regions where organized crime networks are known to operate with impunity.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet issued an official comment, but the case has sparked widespread outrage on social media and renewed calls for tighter protection of citizens seeking work abroad.