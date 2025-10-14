Russian Region Bans Alcohol Sales on Weekends and Holidays

The authorities of the Republic of Altai plan to completely ban the sale of alcoholic beverages on weekends and public holidays, while also restricting the sale of e-cigarettes and related products, regional head Andrey Turchak announced.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Giesbert (www.cocktailpodcast.de), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bottles of alcohol

The measures are being introduced due to a high mortality rate in the region. Turchak noted that since 2024, the death rate has exceeded the birth rate, with major causes including traffic accidents caused by alcohol and alcohol-related poisoning.

The restrictions were discussed during an interagency council on public health strengthening. Proposals will be presented at the upcoming government session.

Details of the Proposed Alcohol Regulations

Authorities aim to ban alcohol sales in apartment buildings and near schools and kindergartens. Existing stores in these locations will be encouraged to switch to selling groceries.

“Alcohol sales will be limited on weekdays from 11:00 to 19:00, on Fridays until 16:00, with a full ban on weekends and public holidays,”

Turchak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The plan also includes banning the open display of alcohol and tobacco at checkout counters, citing that placing adult products near sweets is unacceptable. Bars in residential areas will be closed due to frequent incidents, and sales of smoking mixtures, vapes, and related components will be prohibited.

Regional Variations and Business Adjustments

Other regions may set their own rules. For example, Volgograd region will ban alcohol sales in premises under 200 m² and prohibit placement at checkout areas starting March 1, 2026. Spring 2025 saw new limits on weekday alcohol sales from 12:00 to 14:00.

Entrepreneurs losing revenue are encouraged to open convenience grocery stores, with regional authorities ready to offer preferential loans. In Moscow region, alcohol sale restrictions started September 1, banning sales in apartment courtyards and limiting licenses to street-facing shops within 30 meters of the road. Restaurants and cafes in multi-story buildings may not sell alcohol from 23:00 to 08:00.