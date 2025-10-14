World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday

Society

General Nikolai Akimov, former commander of the 20th Guards Division, passed away on his 69th birthday in Volgograd after a long struggle with cancer, Volgograd Online reports.

Mourning candles
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassil, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Mourning candles

General Akimov’s Life and Service

Nikolai Akimov was born on October 13, 1956, and died on October 13, 2025. Throughout his military career, he commanded the 20th Guards Division and earned recognition for his service in the Russian Army. His passing came as a shock to many in the Volgograd region.

The organization Generals of Volgograd confirmed the officer’s death and stated that he died of an oncology-related illness.

Earlier, news emerged about the death of Alexander Miroshnichenko, head of the veterans’ association of the “Alpha” group. He was 71 years old.

“He was a man of honor and service, respected among officers and veterans,” noted representatives of Generals of Volgograd.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Society
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Europe
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Asia
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Popular
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout

Russian public figures and Kremlin spokesmen warn that possible US transfers of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine demand an equal response and risk dangerous escalation

Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture Guy Somerset
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Last materials
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Unpleasant Mouth Odor Could Indicate Liver, Kidney, or Diabetes Problems
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.