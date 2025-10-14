General Nikolai Akimov, former commander of the 20th Guards Division, passed away on his 69th birthday in Volgograd after a long struggle with cancer, Volgograd Online reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassil, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mourning candles

General Akimov’s Life and Service

Nikolai Akimov was born on October 13, 1956, and died on October 13, 2025. Throughout his military career, he commanded the 20th Guards Division and earned recognition for his service in the Russian Army. His passing came as a shock to many in the Volgograd region.

The organization Generals of Volgograd confirmed the officer’s death and stated that he died of an oncology-related illness.

Earlier, news emerged about the death of Alexander Miroshnichenko, head of the veterans’ association of the “Alpha” group. He was 71 years old.

“He was a man of honor and service, respected among officers and veterans,” noted representatives of Generals of Volgograd.