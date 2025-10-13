World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million

Society

Fishermen caught a massive tuna near the Kuril Islands, according to the Telegram channel Amur Mash.

The sea giant weighs 284 kilograms. Channel authors estimate its value could exceed two million dollars (around 160 million rubles). Earlier this year, Japan caught a slightly smaller tuna, selling it for 1.3 million dollars (about 104 million rubles).

However, the tuna caught near the Kurils does not set a record. Six years ago, buyers paid three million dollars (241 million rubles) for a single catch.

Earlier reports indicated that giant tunas are increasingly appearing for fishermen in the Dolinsky District of the Sakhalin Region. Russian fishers typically hunt these massive fish for about five hours, pulling them from boats with a loader or small excavator.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
