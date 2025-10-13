Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls

Free soundproof phone booths have appeared in the Moscow Metro, giving passengers an opportunity to make calls or work quietly while traveling underground. The initiative was announced by Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry, according to the metro’s press service.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Moscow metro

Quiet Workspaces with Charging and Privacy

The new booths are equipped with USB and Type-C charging ports, a small workspace, artificial lighting, and a frosted glass door that prevents others from seeing inside. They are fully soundproof, ensuring privacy for the user. Each booth comfortably accommodates one person.

“Passengers can now talk on the phone or work in peace while waiting for their train,” said Maksim Liksutov.

Two of such booths have been installed at Komsomolskaya station and in the transfer area of Nizhegorodskaya station. Users can book them in advance via a dedicated mobile app or instantly by scanning a QR code on the booth door or nearby signs. Each booking provides a time slot of up to 15 minutes.

Free Until the End of 2025

For now, the use of the soundproof booths will be completely free until the end of 2025. City authorities will evaluate demand before deciding whether to expand the project to other metro stations.

“If passengers appreciate these quiet spaces, we’ll deploy them across more stations,” Liksutov added.

The pilot project reflects Moscow’s broader strategy to enhance comfort and digital convenience in public transport, combining modern design with practical urban innovation.