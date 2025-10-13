'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov

A rare and mesmerizing natural phenomenon was captured on video over the Sea of Azov, near the coastal village of Golubitskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The footage, published by the Telegram channel “More zovet” (“The Sea Calls”), shows several fishing trawlers seemingly suspended above the water on the horizon.

“That’s how our ships fly in the air,” the video’s author commented, amazed by the unusual sight.

Illusion Caused by Rare Atmospheric Conditions

The surreal vision was a classic example of a Fata Morgana — a rare optical mirage that sometimes appears over the sea or desert horizons. This illusion occurs when layers of air at different temperatures form a natural refracting lens, bending light and distorting distant objects.

As a result, ships that are actually far away on the sea appear to hover above the water, multiply in number, or even invert upside down, creating a striking visual effect that has fascinated sailors for centuries.

Flying Ships Phenomenon Fascinates Locals

Local residents and tourists in Golubitskaya were quick to share the video online, drawing widespread attention to the atmospheric event. Similar mirages have occasionally been recorded in the Barents Sea, the Baltic coast, and even over Lake Baikal, but sightings over the Sea of Azov remain extremely rare.

Meteorologists note that Fata Morgana effects are more likely to occur during calm weather and sharp temperature contrasts between the sea surface and the air above it—conditions common in early autumn along the Azov coastline.

“It’s a reminder of how nature still finds ways to surprise us,” one local observer said after witnessing the phenomenon.