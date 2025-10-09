Eagle Knocks Down FPV Drone in Dagestan After Mistaking It for Prey

An eagle in the Republic of Dagestan attacked an FPV drone, apparently mistaking it for prey. The video of the unusual encounter was published by Baza on Telegram.

The footage, filmed in the mountainous terrain of the Caucasus region, shows the bird of prey rapidly approaching the drone with its talons extended. Moments later, the video cuts off as the eagle collides with the flying device.

According to the source, the FPV drone appeared to remain airborne after the attack, though the extent of any damage remains unclear. The condition of the eagle has not been reported.