Moscow Zoo Launches Unique Restroom Complex with Games and Science Displays

A restroom with entertainment and educational features has opened at the Moscow Zoo, zoo director Svetlana Akulova announced on her Telegram channel.

The new interactive restroom complex, located near checkpoint No. 4, is now open to visitors.

“We have created not just a toilet, but a real interactive educational space where every detail is designed for your comfort and enlightenment,” said Akulova.

Inside, visitors can explore a science corner featuring microscope images of viruses and hygiene lessons on proper handwashing. The mirrors are equipped with built-in screens showing educational films, and a large touchscreen near the entrance offers interactive learning games.

The facility also includes separate mother-and-child rooms with changing tables, playpens, low sinks, and child-sized toilets. It is fully accessible for people with limited mobility. The men’s section features child urinals and a dedicated father-and-child room, emphasizing inclusivity and family comfort.