Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes

The disappearance of the Usoltsev family in the Krasnoyarsk region near Mount Buratinka may be linked to a fall into a mountain gorge, according to law enforcement sources cited by TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Саня.Гром, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Taiga lake

“On September 28, the day of their disappearance, the last signal from the family’s phones was recorded at 10:30 p.m. near the cliffs. One of the working theories is that they fell into a crevice. The area will be surveyed,” authorities said.

Harsh Weather Slows Search Efforts

Strong winds have made it nearly impossible to launch drones, while low clouds and rain continue to hinder helicopter flights. Search operations have now entered their seventh day. More than 400 rescuers are combing the taiga on foot, checking forest wells and old hunting huts. Local residents are assisting by bringing hot food and sharing knowledge of hidden trails.

The missing include 48-year-old Irina Usoltseva, her 64-year-old husband Sergey, and their five-year-old daughter Arina, who set out on a hiking trip to Mount Buratinka before vanishing.

Dangerous Terrain and Soviet-Era Restrictions

The search area is particularly treacherous — steep, moss-covered rocky slopes and long-forgotten paths dating back to Soviet times make navigation perilous. Volunteers report walking up to 50 kilometers a day under difficult conditions.

“This area is extremely dangerous; people underestimate it,” said Sergey, a resident of the nearby village of Mina. “The rocks here are covered with moss that becomes slippery when wet. If someone slips, they can be badly injured. Access has been prohibited since Soviet times.”

Investigators Explore Multiple Theories

Investigators continue to consider several possible scenarios, including a criminal one. The only trace so far is the family’s car, found parked at the foot of the mountain. Despite exhaustion and worsening weather, the search for the Usoltsevs continues relentlessly across the Siberian wilderness.