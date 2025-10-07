World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes

Society

The disappearance of the Usoltsev family in the Krasnoyarsk region near Mount Buratinka may be linked to a fall into a mountain gorge, according to law enforcement sources cited by TASS.

Taiga lake
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Саня.Гром, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Taiga lake

“On September 28, the day of their disappearance, the last signal from the family’s phones was recorded at 10:30 p.m. near the cliffs. One of the working theories is that they fell into a crevice. The area will be surveyed,” authorities said.

Harsh Weather Slows Search Efforts

Strong winds have made it nearly impossible to launch drones, while low clouds and rain continue to hinder helicopter flights. Search operations have now entered their seventh day. More than 400 rescuers are combing the taiga on foot, checking forest wells and old hunting huts. Local residents are assisting by bringing hot food and sharing knowledge of hidden trails.

The missing include 48-year-old Irina Usoltseva, her 64-year-old husband Sergey, and their five-year-old daughter Arina, who set out on a hiking trip to Mount Buratinka before vanishing.

Dangerous Terrain and Soviet-Era Restrictions

The search area is particularly treacherous — steep, moss-covered rocky slopes and long-forgotten paths dating back to Soviet times make navigation perilous. Volunteers report walking up to 50 kilometers a day under difficult conditions.

“This area is extremely dangerous; people underestimate it,” said Sergey, a resident of the nearby village of Mina. “The rocks here are covered with moss that becomes slippery when wet. If someone slips, they can be badly injured. Access has been prohibited since Soviet times.”

Investigators Explore Multiple Theories

Investigators continue to consider several possible scenarios, including a criminal one. The only trace so far is the family’s car, found parked at the foot of the mountain. Despite exhaustion and worsening weather, the search for the Usoltsevs continues relentlessly across the Siberian wilderness.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Europe
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Science
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Popular
'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed a colossal lithium resource buried deep beneath southwest Arkansas — potentially between 5 and 19 million tons — a discovery that could reshape America’s energy independence and electric vehicle supply chain

'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown Lyuba Lulko Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Arestovych Reveals Istanbul Peace Talks Details and Criticizes Boris Johnson’s Role
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Last materials
Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels
Russia Plans Visa-Free Travel with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
From Wood to Vanilla: Best Perfume Choices for Autumn 2025
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
North Korean IT Company Reportedly Launches in Russia's Vladivostok
Muslim Couriers in Russia Must Now Follow Halal and Haram Rules
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.