Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, visiting Kazakhstan, swam in a restricted area. Durov entered the Kolsai Lakes despite the prohibition. The lakes are part of a state national nature park, and swimming there carries a fine. However, Durov will not be fined, as no official report was issued on site, and he is not a citizen of Kazakhstan, according to park authorities.

Video footage from the Kolsai Lakes was shared in Durov’s Telegram channel stories. The fine for swimming there is set at $72.70.

Meetings and Charitable Work in Kazakhstan

Earlier, Durov met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, discussing cooperation in cybersecurity, education, and artificial intelligence. Prior to that, he visited a private school, walked around the campus, and spoke with students. The entrepreneur serves as a trustee of the school and has already contributed over $350,000 (approximately 28.8 million rubles) for its development.

Park Investigation Launched

Kazakh authorities initiated an internal investigation after Durov’s swim in the Kolsai Lakes, Tengri Live reports citing park representatives. Swimming in these lakes is strictly prohibited by law. The park statement reads:

"An internal investigation has been initiated, and disciplinary measures will be taken against officials responsible for inadequate control of the designated area."

It remains unclear whether Durov himself will face any consequences.