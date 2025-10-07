Muslim Couriers in Russia Must Now Follow Halal and Haram Rules

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia has officially ruled to classify all goods transported by couriers into two categories — halal (permissible) and haram (forbidden), the organization’s press service announced. The decision aims to bring modern courier and logistics work in line with Islamic law.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ATI1999, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Yandex electric bike for couriers

A new fatwa — a religious-legal ruling issued by a recognized Islamic authority — was published on the Council’s official website. For the first time, it provides a detailed explanation of how couriers and delivery employees should conduct their work according to Sharia norms.

Couriers Prohibited from Transporting Haram Goods

The ruling, adopted by the Council of Ulema on September 24, 2025, explicitly forbids Muslims from transporting items considered haram. The list includes alcoholic beverages, gambling materials, pagan religious artifacts, pork, and meat from animals slaughtered in violation of Sharia principles. Exceptions are made only when such goods are being transported for disposal.

At the same time, the fatwa allows couriers to handle shipments whose content they do not know — such as sealed boxes or parcels — stating that if the courier is unaware of the contents and has no intention to deliver forbidden items, the act does not constitute a sin.

Mixed Deliveries and Earnings Purification

The Council also clarified that if a single delivery includes both permissible and forbidden goods, but the majority are halal, the courier may proceed with the delivery. However, it is recommended that part of the income from such orders be given as alms to “purify the earnings.” The document cites Qur’anic verses and hadiths emphasizing the prohibition on trading alcohol, pork, and objects associated with idolatry.

Courier Salaries Outpacing Graduates in Moscow

Meanwhile, courier salaries in Russia remain relatively high compared to those of university graduates. According to a SuperJob study from September 2025, the median courier salary in Moscow rose by 38% over the past year, reaching 132,000 rubles per month. For comparison, specialists with higher education earn an average of 116,000 rubles, while qualified workers without a degree make around 100,000 rubles.