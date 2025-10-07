World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former Miss Russia Calls 2025 Pageant Winner's Victory a Disgrace

Society

Former Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova harshly criticized the newly crowned winner of the 2025 beauty pageant, Anastasia Venza, calling her victory a "disgrace" and questioning her fitness to represent Russia internationally. Linnikova shared her views with followers on Instagram.

Crown
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zairon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Crown

Controversy Surrounds Anastasia Venza’s Win

The winner of Miss Russia 2025 was announced on October 5. The title went to 22-year-old Anastasia Venza from the Moscow region. However, her victory quickly triggered an online backlash. Many social media users accused her of undergoing plastic surgery and using cosmetic injections, which would violate the competition’s rule requiring natural beauty free from surgical or cosmetic enhancement.

Linnikova stated that her personal favorite was the first runner-up, Alyona Lesnyak from Kerch, whom she described as more deserving of the crown.

“Disgrace. I can’t imagine how the winner will represent Russia on the international stage,” said Linnikova.

Other Contestants Join the Criticism

Model Alisa Oganesova, a 21-year-old from Krasnodar who did not make it into the top 20, also spoke out against the pageant’s outcome. She described how Venza allegedly received special treatment during the competition and neglected her duties as a participant.

“Anastasia arrived just a week before the finale, while the rest of us had been preparing for two weeks. She rarely attended rehearsals and skipped our charity project entirely, even though she publicly claims philanthropy is her passion. During lunch, she was allowed to choose her own final photo — a privilege no one else had,” Oganesova said.

Oganesova further accused several contestants of vote manipulation during the online selection stage, claiming that the process lacked transparency. She suggested that the top ten participants were deliberately chosen to make Venza’s victory appear more natural.

Public Reaction and Fallout

The controversy surrounding Miss Russia 2025 has reignited debates about transparency, favoritism, and authenticity in beauty contests. Many Russians online echoed Linnikova’s concerns, arguing that the competition no longer upholds the values of natural beauty and fairness it once represented.

Despite the criticism, Anastasia Venza has yet to issue a detailed response, while organizers of Miss Russia have so far refrained from commenting on the accusations.

Miss Russia 2025 Anastasia Venza
Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
