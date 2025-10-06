Autumn 2025 Style Guide: Top Three Fashion Picks for Men and Women

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From sculptural outerwear to earthy tones and sleek tailoring, autumn 2025 brings a perfect mix of comfort and confidence for both men and women.

Autumn colors
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Autumn colors

Sculptural Outerwear Takes the Lead

This autumn, outerwear becomes more than a necessity — it’s a statement piece. Both men’s and women’s collections highlight bold silhouettes: oversized coats, padded shoulders, and exaggerated collars. Designers are leaning toward structural fabrics like wool blends and recycled synthetics that hold shape while offering warmth. For men, military-inspired trench coats return in deep olive and graphite hues. For women, belted coats with architectural lapels create a confident, modern profile.

Earth Tones and Natural Textures

The color palette of autumn 2025 is rooted in nature. Shades of terracotta, sand, moss, and amber dominate, reflecting a global move toward calm and sustainability. Corduroy, suede, and knits make a strong comeback, combining texture and tactility. Men can layer a caramel-toned sweater beneath a dark brown jacket, while women embrace monochromatic beige or rust ensembles for a soft yet sophisticated look. Accessories in raw leather or woven fibers complete the earth-inspired mood.

Tailoring Meets Comfort

After seasons of relaxed fits, tailoring makes a confident return — but with a modern twist. Blazers are slimmer yet flexible, designed for movement and everyday wear. For men, double-breasted jackets paired with loose pleated trousers dominate urban style, while women opt for fluid power suits that balance structure with flow. The new tailoring trend emphasizes self-expression: polished enough for work, yet relaxed enough for leisure. Pair with minimalist sneakers or ankle boots for an effortless transition from day to night.

Autumn 2025 fashion is all about balance — structure and softness, tradition and innovation. These three trends prove that dressing well this season means embracing both sophistication and ease, capturing the rhythm of modern life with timeless appeal.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
