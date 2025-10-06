World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Man Arrested for Beating Disabled Dog Captured on Surveillance

Society

In Podolsk, a local man brutally beat a disabled dog and threw it to the ground on October 4, an incident captured on surveillance cameras. Neighbors reported the attack to the police, prompting swift law enforcement action.

According to one account, the dog's owner had left her outside while retrieving clothes for her child. A drunken man approached the dog, and after she bit him, he dragged her out of her stroller and began assaulting her.

Authorities in the Moscow region have arrested the man suspected of beating the handicapped dog. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that a criminal case has been initiated for animal cruelty. The suspect faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

The dog, named Ophelia, underwent spinal surgery a few months ago to remove a hernia. Her owner, Ekaterina, accompanied by a local police officer, took Ophelia to a veterinary clinic where doctors are assessing the injuries sustained during the attack.

"We are following up with veterinary care and legal action to ensure justice for Ophelia," said Ekaterina.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.