Man Arrested for Beating Disabled Dog Captured on Surveillance

In Podolsk, a local man brutally beat a disabled dog and threw it to the ground on October 4, an incident captured on surveillance cameras. Neighbors reported the attack to the police, prompting swift law enforcement action.

According to one account, the dog's owner had left her outside while retrieving clothes for her child. A drunken man approached the dog, and after she bit him, he dragged her out of her stroller and began assaulting her.

Authorities in the Moscow region have arrested the man suspected of beating the handicapped dog. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that a criminal case has been initiated for animal cruelty. The suspect faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

The dog, named Ophelia, underwent spinal surgery a few months ago to remove a hernia. Her owner, Ekaterina, accompanied by a local police officer, took Ophelia to a veterinary clinic where doctors are assessing the injuries sustained during the attack.

"We are following up with veterinary care and legal action to ensure justice for Ophelia," said Ekaterina.