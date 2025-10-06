Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow

A large gathering of migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has stirred public outrage in the Moscow region after they organized a traditional Central Asian game known as Kok-Boru — a horseback competition involving a dead goat. The event took place in the village of Konyashino, near Ramenskoye, and drew around 500 participants and spectators, according to eyewitnesses cited by Readovka Telegram channel.

Hundreds Gathered for Traditional Goat-Carcass Game

Witnesses reported that the competition was held on an empty field near power lines, where hundreds of migrants, many with children, gathered around tents, prayer areas, and makeshift stands. The event appeared to be organized privately “for their own,” as no advertisements or announcements in Russian could be found.

The essence of the Kok-Boru game is simple: teams of horsemen compete to throw a dead goat into the opposing team’s goal. According to an eyewitness identified as Anton (name changed), not only goats but also rams were brought to the event for slaughter. After the contest, the severed heads of the animals were reportedly scattered near field kitchens.

Public Backlash and Official Response

After videos of the gathering appeared on social media, local residents expressed strong indignation and filed complaints with the district administration. In its official response, the administration stated that no violations of migration law had been detected, though the use of the land for such an event had not been formally approved.

“Migration laws were not violated, but the intended land use was not coordinated,” the administration clarified in its statement, as reported by Readovka.

Prosecutor’s Office Launches Investigation

The Ramenskoye District Prosecutor’s Office has since launched an inquiry following public reports about the mass event involving animal carcasses. The footage showing the goat-tossing competition continues to circulate online, intensifying the debate over cultural practices of migrant communities and their place in public life in Russia.

While Kok-Boru remains a cherished national sport in parts of Central Asia, its public performance in Russia has provoked controversy, raising questions about cultural sensitivity, animal welfare, and adherence to local regulations.