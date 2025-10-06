World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Rescuers Save Kitten Trapped 36 Meters Deep in Apartment Ventilation Shaft

Society
Rescuer
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Rescuer

In Moscow, rescuers from the public volunteer squad SpasReserve saved a kitten that had become trapped 36 meters deep inside a residential building’s ventilation shaft. According to the team, the feline had been stuck there for at least four days before being discovered and freed.

Rescuers Drilled Through a Wall to Reach the Kitten

To save the cat, rescuers had to obtain the building’s archived communication plans, inspect five ventilation shafts, and use sound detection to pinpoint the kitten’s exact location. The operation culminated in drilling through a concrete wall from one of the apartments to access the shaft where the kitten was trapped.

Kitten Taken to a Veterinary Clinic

After being pulled out safely, the kitten was transported to a nearby veterinary clinic for examination and care. Volunteers reported that despite exhaustion, the animal’s health condition was stable. According to SpasReserve, one of the rescuers’ families is likely to adopt the kitten.

“It’s always worth going to the end — even if it’s just for a small life that needed help,” one of the rescuers said.

The operation, which required both precision and patience, was praised by residents who watched the dramatic rescue unfold. The SpasReserve team is well-known in Moscow for its rapid response to emergencies involving both people and animals.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
