Hundreds of Russian Schools Ban Niqabs and Hijabs

Society

In the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (known for Russian initials as HMAO), more than 300 schools have introduced a ban on niqabs, hijabs, and all head coverings, citing the principles of secular education. According to the regional Department of Education and Science, the decision was made by 303 schools in consultation with parent councils and the public.

A woman wearing niqab
Photo: pixabay.com by Pixabay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
A woman wearing niqab

The ban applies equally to all headgear, including scarves, skullcaps, or hats, regardless of religious affiliation. “Before enrolling, parents are familiarized with all regulations, including appearance requirements, and confirm with their signature. Those who disagree may choose alternative forms of education, such as homeschooling,” the department explained, adding that the local acts will remain in effect throughout the academic year.

Debate in the State Duma

The decision has reignited a wider debate in Moscow. Lawmaker Sergey Obukhov told Daily Storm that a draft bill banning clothing that conceals the face is under review. He emphasized that the original text did not specifically mention niqabs, but targeted any clothing covering the face, with exceptions for carnivals and sportswear. “We will soon refine the legal aspects of this initiative,” Obukhov noted.

He also pointed out that Central Asian states such as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have already implemented bans on niqabs in public places. “They have outlawed it, while here it remains permitted. That means all niqab supporters now have the option to move to Russia,” he remarked.

Reactions to the Ban

In support of the schools’ decision, State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev called the ban both “lawful and justified”. Writing on his Telegram channel, he stated:

“A secular public school is not the place for religious demonstrations. Those who are deeply religious may attend religious institutions or study at home.”

Officials in HMAO reiterated that the ban applies to all forms of headwear without exception, and was adopted with parental input to ensure a uniform dress code across schools.

About the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region

The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, also known as Yugra, is a federal subject of Russia located in the western part of Siberia, within the Tyumen Oblast. It lies in the central portion of the vast West Siberian Plain, bordered by the Komi Republic to the northwest and the Tomsk Region to the south.

The region experiences a harsh continental climate, with long, extremely cold winters and short, warm summers. Winters often last up to seven months, with temperatures dropping below –40°C, while summers are brief but can reach up to +30°C. The area is covered largely by taiga forests, marshlands, and rivers, including the Ob and Irtysh.

Home to about 1.6–1.7 million people, the population is diverse, consisting of ethnic Russians, Ukrainians, Tatars, and indigenous peoples such as the Khanty and Mansi, who have given the region its name.

