Zhangjiajie National Park in China: The Real-Life World of Floating Mountains

Zhangjiajie National Park in China is a landscape where quartzite stone pillars, shrouded valleys, and ancient forests evoke an atmosphere of mystery and legend. Every rock here tells a story, and the air is heavy with timeless enchantment.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludger Heide, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Zhangjiajie Park IV (29666668083)

How the Stone Giants Were Formed

Hundreds of millions of years ago, in the Devonian period, the region was covered by ocean. Sand mixed with quartz settled on the seabed, forming the base of future stone towers. During the Mesozoic era, tectonic movements pushed the seabed upwards more than a kilometer, creating an 800-meter-thick sandstone layer. Over millennia, wind, rain, frost, and rivers sculpted the stone into thousands of vertical quartzite “needles.”

Today, the park boasts over 3,000 stone pillars, some rising 200 meters. The tallest peak, “Scissor Peak,” stands at 1,290 meters and is still growing due to tectonic activity.

Legends and Sacred Sites

First mentioned in chronicles of the 3rd century under the name “Wulingyuan,” the region has long been sacred to the Tujia and Miao peoples, who believed dragons and spirits resided in the mountains. In the 8th century, Daoist monks built the Tianmen Temple at 1,500 meters, later known as the “Heaven’s Gate.” Poet Li Bai described the area as the “land of immortals.”

Tourism and Modern Records

In 1982, Zhangjiajie became China’s first national park. It is now home to remarkable engineering feats: the 400-meter-long glass bridge “Path of Faith” and the Bailong Elevator, the tallest outdoor lift in the world. The park’s fame soared after James Cameron drew inspiration from its scenery for Pandora’s floating mountains in his 2009 film Avatar. One of the peaks was even renamed “Avatar Hallelujah Mountain.”

Where Zhangjiajie Is Located

Zhangjiajie is situated in Hunan Province, 30 km from the city of the same name. It covers nearly 400 km² within the Wuling Mountains. From Beijing, it is a two-hour flight. The park’s landscapes range from lush broadleaf forests to high-altitude stone summits reaching 1,890 meters.

Travel Mistakes and Alternatives

Inappropriate footwear → risk of injury on slippery trails → bring trekking boots.

Summer trip without protection → heatstroke and heavy rains → autumn offers better conditions.

No hotel booking → overcrowding and higher prices → book early.

Winter in Zhangjiajie

Visiting in winter reveals a different charm: frost-covered pillars, fairy-tale forests, and far fewer tourists. However, travelers must prepare for colder temperatures and partial trail closures.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Unique landscapes Overcrowded in summer Rich history and legends High humidity and fog Modern attractions (lift, bridge) Long queues Accessible from major cities Need for early booking

FAQ

Best season to visit? Spring and autumn. Winter is quieter but cold.

Ticket price? Fixed, includes internal park transport.

Better attraction — bridge or lift? The bridge gives breathtaking views, the lift saves time.

Myths and Truth

Myth: Zhangjiajie’s mountains float like in Avatar.

Truth: They are rooted but often hidden in clouds, creating the illusion of flight.

Truth: Its origins date back to the 8th century, though restorations gave it its current look.

Three Fascinating Facts

The Bailong Elevator is the tallest outdoor lift in the world.

The park shelters relict plants over 100 million years old.

More than 270 days a year, Zhangjiajie is wrapped in fog, creating “cloud waterfalls.”

Historical Timeline