Russian Consumers Show Little Interest in Ultra-Thin iPhone Air

Society

Russian consumers have shown minimal interest in Apple’s newly unveiled iPhone Air, M.Video-Eldorado retailer said in a press release.

iPhone Air
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 极客湾Geekerwan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
iPhone Air

The Air model, introduced on September 9 alongside other Apple smartphones, features the thinnest body in the brand’s history at just 5.6 millimeters. However, the device accounted for only 4 percent of preorders among Apple’s new lineup in Russia.

Why iPhone Air Disappoints Russian Buyers

Experts explained the weak demand by pointing to its reduced specifications: the phone comes with a scaled-down A19 Pro chip, a smaller battery, just one camera, and a single speaker. By contrast, Apple’s other smartphones continue to generate strong interest.

iPhone 17 and Pro Max Drive Sales

Preorders for the iPhone 17 were 2.5 times higher compared to the iPhone 16 in 2024, highlighting the popularity of Apple’s flagship model. The iPhone Pro Max dominated the market with a 42 percent share of preorders.

Russian customers most often chose models in blue (32 percent) and orange (30 percent) color variants, signaling clear preferences in design trends.

In addition to smartphones, M.Video-Eldorado reported heightened demand for other Apple products, including the latest Apple Watch and AirPods.

“This year we see particularly strong interest in the iPhone 17 lineup and a noticeable increase in preorders for new Apple Watch and AirPods models,” said Sergey Uvarov, Commercial Director of M.Video.

