World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Director and TV Host Tigran Keosayan Dies at 59

Society

Russian director and television presenter Tigran Keosayan has died at the age of 59. His wife, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, confirmed the news in her Telegram channel.

Memorial candle
Photo: pixnio.com by Jon Sullivan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Memorial candle
“Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator,” Simonyan wrote, expressing gratitude to those who had prayed for his health and asking people not to call her or the family.

Health Struggles Before His Death

According to Simonyan, Keosayan had long suffered from a serious heart condition. In early January of 2025, it was reported that he had experienced clinical death and lapsed into a coma.

“He had a very sick heart for a very long time,” she explained.

Personal Life and Marriage

Tigran Keosayan and Margarita Simonyan had been together since 2012 and officially married in 2022. The couple lived together for over a decade before formalizing their union.

Born in Moscow in 1966, he built a career in the 1990s and 2000s directing feature films and television projects, later becoming more widely recognized as the host of political programs on Russian television. Keosayan was also known for his outspoken political views and his marriage to journalist and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. His career combined entertainment with media influence, making him a notable figure in Russia’s cultural and political landscape.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
World
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
World
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
Ukrainian Drone Hits Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Drone Hits Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Popular
Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project

Russia will launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030 in Tomsk Region, President Vladimir Putin announced at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
German Defense Minister Claims Russian Satellites Tracking German Military and NATO Space Assets
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants Dmitry Plotnikov Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request Oleg Artyukov The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Experts Doubt Effectiveness of New Ukrainian Push as Russia Prepares Autumn Offensive
Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office
Last materials
Russian Director and TV Host Tigran Keosayan Dies at 59
18 Freight Cars Derail and Catch Fire After Truck Ignores Red Signal in Smolensk
Austrian Freedom Party Leader Calls for Rethinking Europe’s Relations with Russia
Surrogate Alcohol Claims Nearly 20 Lives in Russian Village
German Defense Minister Claims Russian Satellites Tracking German Military and NATO Space Assets
Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project
Ethiopian Marathon Champion Shewarege Alene Dies at 30
Poland Reportedly Considers Asylum and Award for Suspect in Nord Stream Attack
India Retires Last MiG-21 Fighter Jets After 60 Years of Service
Excessive Coffee Consumption May Deplete Calcium in the Body
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.