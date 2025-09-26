Russian Director and TV Host Tigran Keosayan Dies at 59

Russian director and television presenter Tigran Keosayan has died at the age of 59. His wife, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, confirmed the news in her Telegram channel.

“Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator,” Simonyan wrote, expressing gratitude to those who had prayed for his health and asking people not to call her or the family.

Health Struggles Before His Death

According to Simonyan, Keosayan had long suffered from a serious heart condition. In early January of 2025, it was reported that he had experienced clinical death and lapsed into a coma.

“He had a very sick heart for a very long time,” she explained.

Personal Life and Marriage

Tigran Keosayan and Margarita Simonyan had been together since 2012 and officially married in 2022. The couple lived together for over a decade before formalizing their union.

Born in Moscow in 1966, he built a career in the 1990s and 2000s directing feature films and television projects, later becoming more widely recognized as the host of political programs on Russian television. Keosayan was also known for his outspoken political views and his marriage to journalist and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. His career combined entertainment with media influence, making him a notable figure in Russia’s cultural and political landscape.