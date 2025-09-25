Ethiopian Marathon Champion Shewarege Alene Dies at 30

Ethiopian athlete Shewarege Alene, winner of the 2025 Stockholm Marathon, died at the age of 30, the marathon’s press service said.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Sgt. Bobby Yarbrough, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Runners

According to the official statement, Alene collapsed during a training session in Addis Ababa. She was hospitalized, but doctors were unable to save her life.

“We express our condolences to her family and loved ones,”

the Stockholm Marathon press service said.

Alene triumphed in Sweden at the end of May 2025, completing the 42.195-kilometer distance in 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 38 seconds. Her victory placed her among the leading figures in international women’s marathon running.

The Stockholm Marathon has been held annually since 1979. The race takes participants through the streets of the Swedish capital, making it one of Europe’s most iconic long-distance competitions.