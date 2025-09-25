Xiaomi Launches New Flagship Smartphones Featuring Dual Displays and 7000mAh Batteries

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially launched its new flagship 17 series smartphones in China, including the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The company announced the devices on its official Weibo account, showcasing significant upgrades in processing power, display technology, and camera systems.

Key Specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Series

All devices in the series are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor from Qualcomm. The base Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3500 nits. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with 50-megapixel lenses, and a 7000mAh battery.

Pro Models Introduce Dual Display Innovation

The 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature an additional display on the camera module. This secondary screen allows users to set custom wallpapers, view notifications, and even take selfies. The display is protected by Xiaomi’s proprietary Dragon Crystal glass and also reaches 3500 nits of brightness.

The 17 Pro sports a 6.3-inch screen, while the 17 Pro Max offers a 6.9-inch display. Both Pro models include the advanced Light Hunter 950L main camera sensor, supporting 16.5 stops of exposure and up to 5x optical zoom. The 17 Pro is equipped with a 6300mAh battery, while the Pro Max boasts a massive 7500mAh battery, ensuring extended usage for power users.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 17 starts at 4,499 yuan (approximately $630), the 17 Pro is priced from 4,999 yuan (around $700), and the 17 Pro Max is 5,999 yuan (approximately $840). Currently, these smartphones are only available in China, with no confirmed date for international release.

Context and Recent Launches

This release follows Xiaomi's announcement of the 15T series on September 24, featuring a record-large 6.83-inch screen. The 17 series builds on Xiaomi's trend of offering high-performance, visually advanced devices with user-friendly features like large batteries and innovative camera technology.

Market Outlook

By introducing the 17 series, Xiaomi is reinforcing its position in the premium smartphone market in China, targeting tech enthusiasts seeking powerful processors, high-brightness OLED displays, and advanced photography capabilities. Analysts predict that these models could set new benchmarks for display brightness and battery longevity in the flagship segment.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
