Russian Doctors Question Trump’s Warning on Tylenol Use During Pregnancy

Society

Medical experts in Russia have stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to autism is not supported by scientific research. They stress that any medication should be taken only under a doctor’s supervision.

Pregnancy
Photo: freepik.com by prostooleh, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pregnancy

Trump’s Statement and FDA Reference

Speaking at the White House, Trump asserted that taking Tylenol, whose active ingredient is paracetamol, during pregnancy increases the risk of autism in children. He suggested that health authorities may soon strongly advise pregnant women to limit the use of the medication, except in cases of medical necessity, such as very high fever. The U.S. FDA head, Martin McCary, referenced a study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Boston University claiming a “consistent association between acetaminophen use and autism development.” Bloomberg noted that the White House provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.

Russian Experts Question the Claim

Dr. Alena Mints, an obstetrician-gynecologist and perinatal psychologist, explained that paracetamol is widely considered one of the safest pain relievers during pregnancy.

“Even if the molecule crosses to the fetus, its effects are not as dangerous as drugs like ibuprofen, though ibuprofen can also be used when indicated and prescribed by a doctor,” she said. Mints described Trump’s assertion linking paracetamol to autism as controversial, emphasizing that the true causes of autism are still unknown. “To claim a direct effect of paracetamol is impossible and incorrect at this stage; no large-scale studies exist,” she added.

Medical Guidelines and Risk Awareness

Dr. Maria Gubareva, an obstetrician-gynecologist, concurred that establishing a link would require large-scale scientific evidence. She noted that in Russia, paracetamol is recommended when the expected benefit outweighs potential risks to the mother and fetus.

“This applies to all non-prohibited medications during pregnancy. They should only be used when truly necessary, with proper indications. Paracetamol is included in clinical guidelines, for example, for treating chorioamnionitis,” Gubareva said.

She stressed that risk is never zero. “Whenever prescribing any medication, we must remember that there may still be unknown effects. The principle of ‘do no harm’ always applies,” she concluded.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
