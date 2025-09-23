World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Experts Refute Trump’s Warning on Paracetamol During Pregnancy

Society

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that taking Tylenol, whose active ingredient is paracetamol, during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism in children. He urged women to avoid the medication except in extreme cases, such as high fever, and suggested that doctors may soon be advised against prescribing it to expectant mothers.

Pills
Photo: flickr.com by Рассел Бернис, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pills

Experts and Manufacturer Reject the Claim

Trump offered no scientific evidence to support his statement. Many medical experts, as reported by AFP and Bloomberg, continue to regard paracetamol as one of the safest pain-relief options during pregnancy. The manufacturer of Tylenol also rejected the claims, stating:

“Independent, reliable scientific evidence clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We categorically reject any claims to the contrary and are deeply concerned about the potential health risks these statements pose to pregnant women.”

No Conclusive Evidence Linking Paracetamol to Autism

Currently, there is no conclusive proof connecting paracetamol to autism. The World Health Organization notes that research remains inconclusive and that a consistent association across multiple studies would be required to establish a link.

Recent Research and Medical Advice

Recent studies have explored potential correlations between frequent or high-dose paracetamol use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes, including autism spectrum disorder. A 2023 review in JAMA Pediatrics suggested a modest increase in risk, but researchers emphasized that the findings are correlational, not causal, and may be influenced by factors such as maternal illness, genetics, and environment. Medical authorities recommend caution: pregnant women should use paracetamol at the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary time and always consult their healthcare provider.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser
Society
Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025
Real life stories
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025
Popular
Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted citizenship to former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who accused the US president of sexual misconduct, according to an official decree

Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser
Arab Powers in Lamb-Like Silence as Palestine Faces Existential Threat
Arab Powers in Lamb-Like Silence as Palestine Faces Existential Threat
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025
NATO's Neptune Strike 2025 Naval Drills Simulate Attacks on Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg
Arab Powers in Lamb-Like Silence as Palestine Faces Existential Threat Lyuba Lulko Resolution 181 and the Mirage of “Recognition” Amyra El-Khalili South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025 Dmitry Sudakov
Kremlin: President Putin Preparing Major Announcements with Security Council Members
US Responds to Putin’s Proposal on Strategic Arms Treaty
Zelensky Signals 'Difficult Decisions' on Russia Conflict During Closed Rada Meeting
Zelensky Signals 'Difficult Decisions' on Russia Conflict During Closed Rada Meeting
Last materials
Experts Refute Trump’s Warning on Paracetamol During Pregnancy
Patient Loses Kidney Due to Mistaken MRI at Russian Oncology Center
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
Russian Cancer Vaccine Ready to Be Launched
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
Arab Powers in Lamb-Like Silence as Palestine Faces Existential Threat
Moscow Residents Hear Explosions as Air Defense Stops Drone Attacks
Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser
NATO's Neptune Strike 2025 Naval Drills Simulate Attacks on Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.