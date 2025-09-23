Experts Refute Trump’s Warning on Paracetamol During Pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that taking Tylenol, whose active ingredient is paracetamol, during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism in children. He urged women to avoid the medication except in extreme cases, such as high fever, and suggested that doctors may soon be advised against prescribing it to expectant mothers.

Photo: flickr.com by Рассел Бернис, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pills

Experts and Manufacturer Reject the Claim

Trump offered no scientific evidence to support his statement. Many medical experts, as reported by AFP and Bloomberg, continue to regard paracetamol as one of the safest pain-relief options during pregnancy. The manufacturer of Tylenol also rejected the claims, stating:

“Independent, reliable scientific evidence clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We categorically reject any claims to the contrary and are deeply concerned about the potential health risks these statements pose to pregnant women.”

No Conclusive Evidence Linking Paracetamol to Autism

Currently, there is no conclusive proof connecting paracetamol to autism. The World Health Organization notes that research remains inconclusive and that a consistent association across multiple studies would be required to establish a link.

Recent Research and Medical Advice

Recent studies have explored potential correlations between frequent or high-dose paracetamol use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes, including autism spectrum disorder. A 2023 review in JAMA Pediatrics suggested a modest increase in risk, but researchers emphasized that the findings are correlational, not causal, and may be influenced by factors such as maternal illness, genetics, and environment. Medical authorities recommend caution: pregnant women should use paracetamol at the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary time and always consult their healthcare provider.