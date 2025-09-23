In Buryatia, doctors at an oncology dispensary confused MRI results between patients and removed a healthy kidney, according to People of Baikal.
A 65-year-old patient explained that she was referred to the dispensary after an oncomarker was detected in her tests. She underwent an MRI, which doctors interpreted as showing a nine-centimeter tumor in her kidney. A surgery was scheduled, and her kidney was removed.
After the operation, it was revealed that the MRI belonged to a different patient. The error came to light when the woman received the biopsy results of the removed organ from the Irkutsk Diagnostic Center, confirming that no tumor was present. The oncology dispensary acknowledged the mistake.
The republic’s Ministry of Health stated that a medical council should have reviewed the case before surgery, but this did not happen. Additionally, preoperative kidney ultrasounds indicated no tumor, but the information was not reflected in the medical system, and the examination protocol was not passed to the surgeon. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case. According to Number One newspaper, the affected patient demands either a donor kidney transplant or financial compensation for the harm caused.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted citizenship to former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who accused the US president of sexual misconduct, according to an official decree