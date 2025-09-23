Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets

The New York police had to stop French President Emmanuel Macron as he was traveling through the city following his speech at the United Nations headquarters. The police blocked the streets to accommodate US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Macron Forced to Continue on Foot

Video footage shows Macron calling Trump, saying, “Guess what? I’m waiting outside because everything is closed for you.” However, it appears the French president’s vehicle was not cleared, as the video shows him continuing his journey on foot.

French Politician Criticizes the Delay

French politician and leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot, called the stop of Macron’s vehicle in New York due to Trump’s motorcade a humiliating act.