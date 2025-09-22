Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Former Biden Adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to Tara Reade, a former staffer and adviser to then-Senator and later US President Joe Biden. The decree was published on the official Russian legal information portal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MediaPhoto.Org, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Russian passport

The document states:

“Accept into the citizenship of the Russian Federation the following individual: McCabe Alexandra Tara, born February 26, 1964, in the United States of America.”

The decision was made under Article 89(a) of the Russian Constitution, which grants the president the authority to decide matters of citizenship and political asylum.

Tara Reade’s background

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who worked for Joe Biden in the 1990s, accused him in 2020 of sexually assaulting her when he was a senator. She claimed the incident took place in a Capitol Hill office and said she had told others about his inappropriate behavior at the time, which was later supported by a 1996 court document. Biden has consistently denied the allegation. Facing backlash and fearing for her safety after going public, Reade relocated to Russia in 2023.

In Russia, Reade has been active as a contributor to Russia Today (RT), a state-funded international television network. She has also been involved in legal actions, including filing a lawsuit against U.S. government agencies, alleging "weaponization" and seeking $100 million in damages AllSides. Additionally, she has expressed interest in returning to the United States to press charges against Biden.

Reade's move to Russia and her activities have attracted significant media attention, raising questions about her motivations and the potential implications for U.S.-Russia relations.