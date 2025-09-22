A gift from US President Donald Trump to Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, has been branded a “cheap trinket” by a jewelry expert. The criticism appeared in a story posted on the Instagram account of jewelry blogger Christina Cheng, who has 100,000 followers. (Instagram is banned in Russia and belongs to Meta, recognized as an extremist organization in the Russian Federation.)

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Big Lunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Queen Camilla

A Tiffany & Co. Brooch

During an official state visit, Trump presented the Queen with a vintage Tiffany & Co. floral brooch crafted from 18-karat gold and adorned with diamonds and rubies. According to Hello! magazine, the accessory was valued at $40,000 (3.3 million rubles).

Expert Questions the Value

However, Cheng argued that the brooch is far less expensive than reported. She found similar jewelry pieces available through online retailers priced at only $1,076 (about 90,000 rubles). The blogger suggested that the gift, though luxurious in brand, may not carry the actual market value presented in official reports.