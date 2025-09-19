World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Blacklists International Satanist Movement as Terrorist Organization

Society

Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s financial watchdog, has officially added the International Satanist Movement to its registry of terrorist and extremist organizations. The decision follows a recent ban by the Russian Supreme Court.

Judge hammer
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Judge hammer

Supreme Court Ban on Satanist Movement

In July, the Supreme Court of Russia, acting on a request by Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, prohibited the activities of the organization. The court concluded that the group promotes extremist ideology and hostility toward traditional religious denominations.

Accusations of Extremist Practices

According to the court’s findings, members of the movement conducted occult rituals and publicly called for the destruction, defacement, and desecration of Orthodox churches. These practices were cited as key evidence of extremist activity and grounds for the ban.

Inclusion in Terrorist and Extremist List

By being added to Rosfinmonitoring’s official list, the International Satanist Movement is now formally classified as both a terrorist and extremist organization in Russia. This designation implies strict financial monitoring and criminal liability for any participation in the group’s activities.

The International Satanist Movement is a radical organization that promotes an ideology rooted in opposition to traditional religions, particularly Christianity. According to Russian authorities, the group has engaged in extremist practices, including occult rituals and public calls for the desecration of Orthodox churches. In July 2025, the Russian Supreme Court, at the request of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, banned the movement for its extremist nature. Shortly after, Rosfinmonitoring added it to the official list of terrorist and extremist organizations, making any association with the group in Russia a criminal offense.

