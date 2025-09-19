World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Xzibit to Perform in Moscow's Luzhniki at Street Drive Festival on September 27

Society

Elvin Nathaniel Joiner IV, better known by his stage name Xzibit, will perform at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on September 27 during the Street Drive Festival.

XZIBIT by foto di matti
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Hillig, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
XZIBIT by foto di matti

The announcement appeared on the artist’s official website, where the phrase “Xzibit is back in Russia” confirmed his long-awaited return.

The festival organizers have updated the lineup to include Xzibit, alongside Russian performers Kipelov and Xolidayboy. Earlier posters in Moscow hinted at his participation, but there had been no official confirmation until now. The extreme sports festival, with a strong motorsport theme, will take place under the patronage of the Moscow Department of Sports.

First Russian Show Since 2019

According to RIA Novosti, Xzibit’s Luzhniki performance will mark his first concert in Russia in six years. His last appearance for Russian audiences took place in 2019 at the Rhythm of My City festival at VDNH. The rapper had planned concerts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg in 2024, but those shows were eventually cancelled.

Xzibit’s Career Highlights

Born in 1974, Elvin Nathaniel Joiner, better known as Xzibit, is an American rapper, actor, and television host. Since his debut in 1996, he has released eight solo albums, cementing his place in the international hip-hop scene. Beyond music, he gained worldwide recognition as the charismatic host of MTV’s popular show Pimp My Ride. His upcoming Moscow concert is expected to attract a wide audience of hip-hop fans and festival-goers alike.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
