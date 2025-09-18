Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court

Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France and wife of President Emmanuel Macron, will submit evidence in a US court to prove that she is a woman, according to reports from radio station LBC. The case stems from a defamation lawsuit against American political activist and journalist Candace Owens, who alleged that the French First Lady was born male.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Kremlin, Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Photos and Scientific Testimony to Be Presented

According to the report, Brigitte Macron intends to provide personal photographs and scientific expert testimony as part of the proceedings. Her lawyer, Tom Clare, confirmed that the court will be presented with “expert statements of a scientific nature” to formally disprove the allegations.

Macron’s Reaction to the Claims

The First Lady admitted that the rumors have left her “deeply upset” and personally distressed. The lawsuit seeks to hold Candace Owens accountable for what Macron’s legal team describes as defamatory and unfounded statements that harmed her reputation both in France and abroad.

Trump’s Alleged Involvement

In an earlier statement, Owens claimed that in February she received a phone call from US President Donald Trump. According to her, Macron asked Trump to “shut her up” and stop her from speaking publicly about his wife. The allegations surrounding the incident added further controversy to an already sensitive legal battle.

Defamation Case with Global Resonance

The lawsuit not only centers on Brigitte Macron’s personal dignity but also highlights the broader consequences of rumors and misinformation in the digital age. With a case filed in an American court, the dispute between the French presidential family and Candace Owens has now become an international media story.