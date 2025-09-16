World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Video: Arctic Researchers Save Baby Emperor Penguin from Death

Russian scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) prevented the death of a baby emperor penguin in Antarctica, turning a routine field study into a dramatic wildlife rescue.

Ornithologists were conducting routine monitoring of an emperor penguin colony on the Haswell archipelago, near the Mirny station, when they discovered the struggling chick. Just days earlier, the region had been struck by a powerful storm. During the blizzard, the young penguin became trapped: the heat of its body melted the snow around it, which then froze solid, encasing the chick in an icy shell.

Unable to move and barely able to lift its head, the penguin chick faced certain death. The AARI researchers carefully chipped away at the ice, freeing the tiny bird from its frozen prison. Once liberated, the chick regained strength and was safely reunited with its family.

“A simple research mission turned into a rescue that gave this penguin chick a second chance at life,” the institute’s team shared in their official report.

This rescue highlights not only the dedication of scientists working in extreme polar conditions but also the vulnerability of Antarctic wildlife to harsh weather events. Emperor penguins, the largest of all penguin species, are especially dependent on stable ice conditions for breeding and chick survival.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
