The Rise and Fall of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev: From Luxury Lifestyle to Arrest in Georgia

Society

Shimon Hayut, internationally notorious as Simon Leviev or the “Tinder Swindler,” has been detained at Batumi Airport in Georgia. Authorities confirmed that the arrest was made under an international warrant issued by Interpol, though the specific charges and the requesting country remain undisclosed.

Handcuffed
Photo: www.pexels.com/ by Kindel Media is licensed under Бесплатное использование
Handcuffed

From Fake Millionaire to International Manhunt

Hayut first gained worldwide notoriety after posing as the son of Israeli diamond billionaire Lev Leviev. Under this false identity, he seduced women across Europe and persuaded them to hand over vast sums of money. Investigations revealed that he scammed victims out of nearly $10 million, funding his lavish lifestyle of private jets, luxury brands, and high-end parties.

Among the women defrauded was Norwegian Cecilie Fjellhøy, who was convinced her partner was in mortal danger because of a fictitious $70 million business deal. She was persuaded to deliver $25,000 in cash to Amsterdam, ultimately taking out nine loans worth around $250,000. Another victim, Pernilla Sjöholm, gave away years of housing savings, while Ayleen Charlotte sought revenge by selling his luxury wardrobe instead of transferring the proceeds back to him.

Exposed by Netflix

Despite the scale of his scams, Hayut was only sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel in 2019, serving just five before being released for “good behavior.” In 2022, his story was brought to global attention through Netflix’s smash-hit documentary The Tinder Swindler, which topped streaming charts worldwide. While the victims continued to repay crushing debts, Hayut reinvented himself as a “business consultant” and enjoyed a glamorous life in Israel.

Arrest in Georgia

On September 15, 2025, Georgian authorities detained Hayut in Batumi. Officials confirmed the arrest was based on an Interpol red notice, but did not disclose which country initiated the international manhunt. Even Hayut’s legal team claimed to be unaware of the specific charges. The arrest has revived international attention on one of the most infamous romance scams of recent decades.

“He lived freely in Israel, traveled across the world, and still maintained a public image, but the past has caught up with him,” reported The Jerusalem Post after news of the arrest broke.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that NATO is de facto at war with Russia, dismissing denials from European officials and warning against escalation after Poland suggested a no-fly zone over Ukraine

