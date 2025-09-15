Olympic Biathlon Champion Laura Dahlmeier’s Body to Remain in Pakistan Mountains For Good

Rescue teams have decided not to evacuate the body of Laura Dahlmeier, the two-time Olympic biathlon champion who died in July during a mountaineering expedition in the Karakoram mountains of Pakistan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Saadzafar91, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Rakaposhi as seen from the Karakoram Highway near Nagar, Gilgit

Initially, reports suggested that a specialist team would attempt to retrieve the athlete’s body from Laila Peak. Local mountain guide Kalim Shani confirmed that experts had considered the possibility of recovery. However, after assessing the risks, the idea was abandoned. A source said that the rescue group reviewed the situation on the peak last week and concluded that the body would remain there. The reason for the decision was not disclosed.

Rockfall Accident in Karakoram

On July 28, Dahlmeier and her climbing partner were ascending Laila Peak at an altitude of about 5,700 meters when they were struck by a rockfall. The former athlete sustained fatal injuries and died at the age of 31. Her partner called emergency services, but a helicopter could only reach the remote location the next morning amid the threat of further rockfalls. News of her death became public on July 30.

Dahlmeier’s Will and Final Wish

In Germany, it was later revealed that Dahlmeier had prepared a will in case of her death in the mountains. She specifically asked that no one risk their lives attempting to recover her body. According to reports, this wish was recorded and respected by her relatives, who agreed it was in their best interest.

Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, winning gold in the sprint and pursuit. She was also a seven-time world champion and winner of the 2016/17 World Cup. Dahlmeier retired from professional biathlon in 2019. Beyond her athletic career, she was a certified mountain and ski guide and an active member of the mountain rescue service.