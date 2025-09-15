World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Olympic Biathlon Champion Laura Dahlmeier’s Body to Remain in Pakistan Mountains For Good

Society

Rescue teams have decided not to evacuate the body of Laura Dahlmeier, the two-time Olympic biathlon champion who died in July during a mountaineering expedition in the Karakoram mountains of Pakistan.

Rakaposhi as seen from the Karakoram Highway near Nagar, Gilgit
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Saadzafar91, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Rakaposhi as seen from the Karakoram Highway near Nagar, Gilgit

Initially, reports suggested that a specialist team would attempt to retrieve the athlete’s body from Laila Peak. Local mountain guide Kalim Shani confirmed that experts had considered the possibility of recovery. However, after assessing the risks, the idea was abandoned. A source said that the rescue group reviewed the situation on the peak last week and concluded that the body would remain there. The reason for the decision was not disclosed.

Rockfall Accident in Karakoram

On July 28, Dahlmeier and her climbing partner were ascending Laila Peak at an altitude of about 5,700 meters when they were struck by a rockfall. The former athlete sustained fatal injuries and died at the age of 31. Her partner called emergency services, but a helicopter could only reach the remote location the next morning amid the threat of further rockfalls. News of her death became public on July 30.

Dahlmeier’s Will and Final Wish

In Germany, it was later revealed that Dahlmeier had prepared a will in case of her death in the mountains. She specifically asked that no one risk their lives attempting to recover her body. According to reports, this wish was recorded and respected by her relatives, who agreed it was in their best interest.

Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, winning gold in the sprint and pursuit. She was also a seven-time world champion and winner of the 2016/17 World Cup. Dahlmeier retired from professional biathlon in 2019. Beyond her athletic career, she was a certified mountain and ski guide and an active member of the mountain rescue service.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Amur Snakehead vs. Catfish: Myths, Dangers, and Culinary Secrets of Russia’s River Giants
Animal
Amur Snakehead vs. Catfish: Myths, Dangers, and Culinary Secrets of Russia’s River Giants
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
World
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
Popular
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that NATO is de facto at war with Russia, dismissing denials from European officials and warning against escalation after Poland suggested a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Last materials
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
The Rise and Fall of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev: From Luxury Lifestyle to Arrest in Georgia
Olympic Biathlon Champion Laura Dahlmeier’s Body to Remain in Pakistan Mountains For Good
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.