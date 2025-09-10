Russian Football Star Fedor Smolov Faces Criminal Case After Cafe Brawl in Moscow

Russian football star Fedor Smolov faces criminal charges after a violent altercation in a Moscow café left one man seriously injured and sparked allegations of extortion and threats.

Investigators in Moscow have launched a criminal case against the 34-year-old striker following a fight at Coffeemania cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street. The incident took place on May 28, 2025. The case was opened under the article of “intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm,” which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison if convicted.

The main victim has been identified as 52-year-old Vladimir Kuzminov, who suffered a fractured jaw and orbital wall. Doctors classified his injuries as of moderate severity.

Mixed Reactions From Victims

A second victim, 47-year-old entrepreneur Andrey Popelukha from Chelyabinsk, told Sport24 he had no claims against Smolov and did not file a police complaint. “I have not seen anything yet, I filed no statement, and I have no complaints against Fedor Smolov,” he said. Another participant in the conflict told RT that apologies and medical compensation would have been enough. “We don’t want to ruin his life,” he added.

Claims of Threats and Extortion

Media outlets reported that one of the complainants was pressured by unknown individuals to withdraw his statement. According to a source, “Some people came to his home in Chelyabinsk, threatened him, mentioned his child, and offered financial compensation. Because of this, he hired security.”

Smolov, for his part, claimed he was the target of blackmail, alleging demands of up to 20 million rubles in exchange for keeping surveillance footage private. “From the beginning, I wanted to deal only with the victim and compensate him for damages. But strangers began threatening me, blackmailing me, and demanding money,” he said. One participant in the conflict, however, denied the extortion claims in an interview with RT.

The Café Incident

The fight occurred on May 28 while Smolov was celebrating his club’s Russian Premier League victory, after he had already left FC Krasnodar as a free agent. According to Baza, two men in the café insulted Smolov, prompting him to strike one of them. Witnesses said the footballer later apologized to guests and offered to pay their bills.

The situation reportedly escalated when financial demands surfaced—starting at one million rubles, later rising to three million, and eventually reaching 20 million rubles. Smolov said he refused to pay.

Official Responses

Smolov’s wife, model and blogger Karina Istomina, said: “Fights are absolutely unacceptable, and my husband deeply regrets what happened.” She added that Smolov had endured bullying for years but had never shown aggression toward loved ones.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Officials said Smolov’s identity was established but he could not be questioned as he left Russia. The final medical assessment of the injuries will determine whether charges are upgraded to a more serious offense.

A Familiar Venue for Scandals

This is not the first high-profile fight at Coffeemania. In 2018, footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev assaulted Ministry of Industry and Trade official Denis Pak and NAMI head Sergei Gaisin in the same café. Both players received prison sentences. At the time, Smolov called for punishment but warned against turning the case into a “show trial.”