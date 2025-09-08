World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dust Mites: Health Risks and Effective Home Remedies

Dust mites are microscopic creatures that live in household dust. They are a leading cause of allergic reactions and respiratory illnesses, particularly in children and individuals predisposed to allergies. While dust mites do not bite, they can significantly affect human health and quality of life.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Health Risks from Dust Mites

The main danger comes from dust mite waste products—feces and chitin shells—which become airborne allergens. Exposure can trigger:

  • Allergic rhinitis
  • Respiratory allergies
  • Atopic dermatitis
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Bronchial asthma
  • Allergic alveolitis
  • Exema

Dust mite allergy is a common form of household allergy, triggered by contact with dust and mites in various indoor spaces, including offices. Symptoms primarily involve inflammation of the respiratory mucosa, leading to sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy ears, cough, watery eyes, and swelling. Severe cases may include asthma attacks or skin rashes. Chronic or prolonged exposure can also cause fatigue, irritability, and headaches.

Preventing Dust Mite Allergies

To minimize allergen exposure, it is recommended to:

  • Regularly clean your home and reduce dust-collecting items such as open shelves, sofas, curtains, and stuffed toys.
  • Use mattress and pillow covers designed to block dust mites.
  • Maintain indoor humidity around 40%.
  • Wash bedding regularly in water above 60°C.

Dust mite allergens typically settle quickly into fabrics and dust, affecting people mostly during sleep.

Home Remedies for Dust Mite Control

Salt Solution

Wiping surfaces with a weak saltwater solution can reduce dust mite populations. Apply to mattresses, carpets, and other surfaces, as the salt creates an unfavorable environment for mites.

Ammonia and Eucalyptus Oil

Ammonia can be used for cleaning surfaces, but use caution around children or pregnant women. Mix equal parts water and ammonia with a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil, then spray surfaces. Eucalyptus oil is acaricidal and can also be used alone in laundry or as a room spray, providing a safe and pleasant aroma.

General Hygiene Tips

Clean your home thoroughly and regularly with soapy or saline solutions, wash bedding and towels frequently, and prevent dust accumulation on books, lampshades, artwork, and plants. Specialized mattress and pillow covers can help prevent allergies.

