The body of Alexey Sinitsyn, the CEO of the potash and magnesium mining company K-Potash Service, was found decapitated in the Kaliningrad region, according to law enforcement sources cited by Vedomosti. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of death may have been suicide.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Amber bracelet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kaliningrad, Russia

Sources in law enforcement told RIA Novosti that the body was discovered beneath a bridge with a towing cable attached to it. The circumstances of how the incident occurred remain unclear.

The Investigative Committee confirmed that investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a local resident found decapitated in the Kaliningrad region. Officials have not yet issued a formal conclusion about whether foul play was involved.

While early reports suggest the possibility of suicide, the unusual nature of the case has left open questions. The precise sequence of events leading to Sinitsyn’s death has not been officially established.

The tragedy has drawn attention due to Sinitsyn’s role as the head of a major company in Russia’s potash industry, which is of strategic importance for fertilizer production and exports.

K-Potash Service is a Russian company specializing in the extraction and processing of potash and magnesium salts, key raw materials for the production of fertilizers and other chemical products. Operating in the Kaliningrad region, the company plays a strategic role in Russia’s mining and agricultural supply chain, given the importance of potash in global food production. Its activities focus on supplying domestic markets as well as supporting Russia’s fertilizer exports, which are among the largest in the world.

Alexey Sinitsyn was born in 1986. He was appointed CEO of K-Potash Service in October 2022. Under his leadership, the company continued its operations in the Kaliningrad region, contributing to Russia's strategic mineral resources sector. Sinitsyn was known for his commitment to his community and his work. He was married and had children, though he maintained a relatively private personal life.