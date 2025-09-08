Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico

A dramatic incident occurred at the Camino Real del Tigre Zoo in Mexico, where a tiger unexpectedly attacked a veterinarian during what was supposed to be a routine check-up, El Siglo de Torreon reported.

Veterinarian Alejandra Mora approached the tiger’s enclosure, separated by a wire fence, to conduct a scheduled inspection. Suddenly, the big cat lunged at her, hooking its claws into her raincoat and attempting to pull her closer to the bars.

A quick-thinking colleague rushed to her aid, prying the tiger’s claws off Mora’s clothing. The veterinarian managed to retreat to safety, and the tense moment was captured on video. Thankfully, Mora was not harmed during the encounter.