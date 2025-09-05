World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chinese Doctors Remove 18-Centimeter Live Parasite from Man’s Brain

Doctors in Hunan province, China, successfully removed a live parasite measuring 18 centimeters from a man’s brain. The rare and alarming case, reported by Mothership, has highlighted the dangers of consuming raw animal organs and the severity of parasitic brain infections.

Surgery
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Asselin, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Surgery

The patient’s health began to decline in April 2024, when he complained of strange visual symptoms, including floating spots and the sensation of a foreign object in his eyes. An ophthalmological exam found nothing unusual, but MRI scans revealed abnormal patterns in the brain. At the time, the man declined surgical intervention.

In late July 2025, his condition suddenly worsened — he suffered seizures, fainting spells, foaming at the mouth, and convulsions. Doctors then carried out emergency surgery, where they discovered and extracted a live Spirometra tapeworm from inside his skull. After ten days of intensive care, the man was released from the hospital in stable condition.

The patient later disclosed that many years ago he had swallowed the raw gallbladder of a snake he had caught. Doctors believe this reckless act introduced Spirometra larvae into his body, which eventually migrated to his brain and developed into the tapeworm that caused his neurological crisis.

How Spirometra Infects Humans

Explainer: Spirometra Tapeworm Infection

Spirometra is a type of parasitic tapeworm found in snakes, frogs, and other wild animals. Humans can become infected through three main routes:

  • Eating raw or undercooked animal meat or organs, especially snakes and frogs, which may contain larvae.
  • Drinking contaminated water that contains infected copepods (tiny water crustaceans).
  • Using raw animal flesh in traditional medicine, such as applying frog or snake tissue to wounds.

Once inside the body, Spirometra larvae can migrate to tissues, including the brain, eyes, and spinal cord. This condition is known as sparganosis and can cause seizures, neurological damage, and even death if untreated. Prevention relies on avoiding raw animal products and ensuring safe drinking water.

A Rare but Serious Medical Case

Brain infections caused by tapeworms are extremely rare but often life-threatening. The Hunan case underscores the importance of early diagnosis and the dangers of risky dietary practices. Doctors warn that avoiding raw animal consumption is critical in preventing such parasitic infections.

