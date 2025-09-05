Russian Actress Arrested for Drug Trafficking at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport

Russian actress Aglaya Tarasova has been detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport after authorities allegedly found drugs in her possession. According to reports, a criminal case has been opened, and the star now faces the prospect of a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DME Airport, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Domodedovo DME Passenger terminal

Drugs Found in Vape Pen

According to Mash, Tarasova was found carrying a vape pen that contained hashish oil. The discovery was made upon her arrival in Moscow after a recent flight from Israel. Authorities quickly initiated legal proceedings on charges of drug smuggling.

Investigators confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against the actress. Under Russian law, smuggling narcotic substances carries a penalty of three to seven years in prison, along with a possible fine of up to one million rubles.

According to TASS, investigators have petitioned the court to place Tarasova under house arrest while awaiting trial. The decision on her pre-trial measure is expected in the coming days.

Well-Known Film and Television Roles

Tarasova rose to fame with her role in the popular series Interns. She is also known for her performances in films such as Ice and Kholop 2, as well as in The Besprincipled series. Her sudden legal troubles have shocked both the entertainment industry and her fan base.