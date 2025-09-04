McGregor Slams Irish Parliament in Campaign Launch Speech

Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter and former two-division champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has officially announced his intention to run for president of Ireland. The fighter shared a campaign video on his social media, calling on citizens to back his candidacy in the upcoming election.

McGregor urged supporters to take immediate steps to ensure his name appears on the ballot. “If you want to see my name on the ballot for the presidential election, I ask you today to contact your local representatives and request that they nominate me,” McGregor said in his address.

The athlete strongly criticized Irish parliamentarians, accusing them of letting the country down. He promised that, if elected president, he would sign laws only after they had been reviewed and approved by the citizens of Ireland.

Earlier, McGregor confirmed that he would seek the presidency in 2025. He emphasized that Ireland needs an active president who will work solely for the good of the people. His campaign positions itself as a direct challenge to the current political establishment.