World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk

Society

A striking weather event appeared in the skies over Khabarovsk, where residents witnessed a rare “cloud tsunami.” The unusual sight was caused by rolling storm clouds, also known as the “thunder collar,” which formed a dramatic wall looming over the city.

A Wall of Clouds Over the City

The massive cloud formation appeared to surround Khabarovsk like a towering barrier ready to collapse onto the ground. Meteorologists explained that such formations occur when warm and cold air masses collide, producing the effect of a sky-high rolling wave.

Similar Phenomena in Other Russian Cities

Earlier this summer, residents of Kazan reported a similar spectacle when the sky was covered by a dense, elongated band of clouds known as a squall line. Such formations are often a precursor to severe thunderstorms, strong winds, or even storm conditions.

In mid-July, another rare atmospheric phenomenon appeared over Moscowmammatus clouds. Recognizable by their pouch-like shapes resembling an udder, these clouds develop due to abrupt temperature fluctuations in the atmosphere. Though uncommon, they are regarded as some of the most visually striking weather events.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.