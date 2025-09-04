Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk

A striking weather event appeared in the skies over Khabarovsk, where residents witnessed a rare “cloud tsunami.” The unusual sight was caused by rolling storm clouds, also known as the “thunder collar,” which formed a dramatic wall looming over the city.

A Wall of Clouds Over the City

The massive cloud formation appeared to surround Khabarovsk like a towering barrier ready to collapse onto the ground. Meteorologists explained that such formations occur when warm and cold air masses collide, producing the effect of a sky-high rolling wave.

Similar Phenomena in Other Russian Cities

Earlier this summer, residents of Kazan reported a similar spectacle when the sky was covered by a dense, elongated band of clouds known as a squall line. Such formations are often a precursor to severe thunderstorms, strong winds, or even storm conditions.

In mid-July, another rare atmospheric phenomenon appeared over Moscow — mammatus clouds. Recognizable by their pouch-like shapes resembling an udder, these clouds develop due to abrupt temperature fluctuations in the atmosphere. Though uncommon, they are regarded as some of the most visually striking weather events.