Russian Man Found in Pool of Blood at Burning Man Festival in Nevada

Society

A tragic incident unfolded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, where 37-year-old Russian citizen Vadim Kruglov was found dead on August 30. Authorities in Pershing County confirmed his identity through fingerprint analysis and have launched a homicide investigation.

Burning Man 2011 Victor Grigas The man IMG 4602
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Victorgrigas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Burning Man 2011 Victor Grigas The man IMG 4602

Body Discovered During Festival Ritual

According to the sheriff’s office, Kruglov’s body was found at 9:14 p.m. local time, coinciding with the burning of the iconic wooden effigy, The Man. A fellow participant reported discovering a man lying “in a pool of blood.” Police quickly secured the area and began searching for evidence.

Witness Accounts Point to Stabbing

Festival attendee Chris Reigl said the killing occurred inside a tent near his own camp. Neighbors reportedly heard a loud argument before what appeared to be a fatal stabbing. “Authorities were asking campers if anyone had seen a Bowie knife,” Reigl stated. He later entered the tent with others and noticed a large section of carpet had been cut out of the floor, suggesting the crime scene had been carefully examined by police.

Life of the Victim

Kruglov, originally from Omsk, graduated from the Omsk State University of Railway Transport. He moved to the United States in 2016, first working in Alaska escorting ships, and later relocating to Michigan where he worked in cable internet installation. His friend Vitaly described him as “a kind, open, and conflict-free person,” adding that they last spoke two weeks before his death. “He didn’t mention Burning Man, just said everything was good and joked that Putin and Trump were cool,” Vitaly told local media.

Investigation Faces Obstacles

Authorities told ABC News that the investigation is complicated by the temporary nature of Black Rock City, which disappears once participants leave. The absence of surveillance cameras in the area further hinders efforts to identify suspects. Organizers of Burning Man stated they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

