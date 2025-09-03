World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Eco-Friendly Way to Clean a Kitchen Hood Without Chemicals

Society

Forget aggressive chemicals — a simple mix of lemon, baking soda, and steam can clean your kitchen hood safely, effectively, and with almost no effort.

Kitchen hood cleaning
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Kitchen hood cleaning

The Kitchen Hood: A Hidden Grease Collector

Filters inside your kitchen hood trap tiny droplets of oil and cooking fumes. Without regular cleaning, at least once a month, the hood becomes a “grease catcher.” The buildup not only looks unpleasant but also reduces efficiency: the motor overheats, filters clog, and food smells linger longer in the kitchen.

A Gentle and Eco-Friendly Method

The secret lies in a simple combination — lemon + baking soda + hot water. Together they create a rich steam that dissolves grease and loosens it gently, without the need for scrubbing. This method has gained popularity online, with users praising how their hoods shine again with minimal effort.

Step-by-Step Cleaning Guide

  • Fill a large pot with water.
  • Add several tablespoons of baking soda and a splash of lemon juice.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil until thick steam rises.
  • Remove the hood filters and place a tray underneath to catch condensation.
  • Switch the hood to maximum power and let it run for about an hour.
  • Afterward, wipe the surface with a soft cloth — the grease comes off easily.

Important Tips

This method doesn’t replace all manual cleaning: a quick wipe afterward is still needed. If you don’t have lemons, white vinegar works just as well. Clean your hood monthly, or more often if you fry frequently. For metal filters, soaking them in hot soapy or vinegar water is especially effective.

Why This Is Better Than Harsh Chemicals

  • Cost-Effective: Baking soda and lemon are inexpensive.
  • Safe: No toxic fumes or harsh odors.
  • Eco-Friendly: No environmental pollution from household chemicals.

Bonus: Other Uses for Baking Soda

Baking soda is a universal cleaning agent. It easily cleans stoves, ovens, and grill racks. Combined with vinegar, it removes even old grease and restores appliances to a fresh look.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
German Chancellor Calls to Cripple Russian Economy to Force Putin into Ending Ukraine Conflict
World
German Chancellor Calls to Cripple Russian Economy to Force Putin into Ending Ukraine Conflict
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Society
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Popular
Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine

The Kremlin confirmed that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss any deployment of Chinese troops to Ukraine

Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
The Symbolism of Kim Jong Un’s Train: Security, Continuity, and Leadership
Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View
Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington Oleg Artyukov Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China Andrey Mihayloff Empire Without Conscience: How America Became the World’s Executioner Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
Last materials
Eco-Friendly Way to Clean a Kitchen Hood Without Chemicals
Archaeologists Discover 3,800-Year-Old Two-Headed Toad Figurine in Peru
Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington
Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference
Putin Says Trump’s Russia-China-North Korea Comment Shows His Sense of Humor
Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China
Former Polish President Duda: Kyiv Wanted NATO to Fight Shoulder-to-Shoulder Against Russia
Empire Without Conscience: How America Became the World’s Executioner
Putin Invites Zelensky to Come to Moscow for Talks
WWII Victory Parade in Beijing: China Unveils New Missiles, Tanks, and Laser Air Defence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.