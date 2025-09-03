Hitchcock Star Kim Novak Stuns and Frightens Fans at Golden Lion Ceremony

Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

Kim Novak, a legendary American actress best remembered for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Vertigo, caused a stir at the Venice Film Festival during the Golden Lion award ceremony, The Daily Mail reports.

A Striking Appearance

Photographers captured the 92-year-old star as she accepted her award. Novak appeared in a black gown paired with a semi-transparent emerald-toned cape. Her outfit was further accentuated by a large dragonfly brooch encrusted with sparkling rhinestones.

Public Reactions

Despite the glamour of the occasion, Novak’s appearance drew sharp attention online. Readers of the portal expressed surprise at her facial features, pointing out the elongated corners of her mouth and the visible wrinkles. Many comments quickly turned critical.

Comments from Social Media

“Don’t sit in the sun, it can melt your face.”

“She looks terrifying.”

“I wish these women would learn to age gracefully instead of disfiguring themselves in a futile attempt at eternal youth.”

“She would look perfect in a horror movie. Yet another clear example of why fillers and plastic surgery should be avoided.”

“Even the Joker has no words to express his admiration.”

A Debate on Aging in Hollywood

The discussion surrounding Novak highlights a broader cultural debate: the pressures on aging stars to maintain a youthful image, and the often harsh public scrutiny that follows. While her presence at the Venice festival honored her remarkable career, the reactions revealed society’s ongoing discomfort with aging and cosmetic enhancement in Hollywood.