Legendary Aircraft Designer, Father of the Sukhoi Su-25, Passes Away

Yuri Ivashchechkin, the legendary Russian aircraft designer and chief architect of the Su-25 attack jet, has died at the age of 91. The news was reported by the Telegram channel Military Informant. No further details about the circumstances of his death were released.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by VALEX54, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet

A Lifetime Devoted to Aviation

Ivashchechkin spent much of his career at the Sukhoi Experimental Design Bureau. From 1980 to 1985, he served as the chief designer, leading the creation of the Su-25. He also played a role in developing the Su-9 and Su-15 interceptor aircraft, as well as the T-4 strategic bomber project. In 2000, he became the first chief designer of the Sukhoi Superjet 100, Russia’s pioneering regional passenger aircraft.

The Su-25: A Battlefield Icon

The Su-25 is a single-seat, armored subsonic attack aircraft designed to provide close air support for ground troops during combat. It is also capable of striking fixed targets around the clock in any weather conditions. Flight testing began in February 1975, and the jet has remained in active service with the Russian Aerospace Forces ever since.

A Lasting Legacy

Ivashchechkin’s work helped shape the backbone of Soviet and Russian aviation. The Su-25, often compared to the American A-10 Thunderbolt II, proved its durability and combat effectiveness in numerous conflicts. His contributions extended beyond military aviation, with his leadership role in the development of the Superjet highlighting his versatility as a designer.

“If the Su-25 still serves today, it is because of the brilliance and foresight of its creator, Yuri Ivashchechkin,” aviation historians note.

Russian aviation experts and colleagues continue to honor his memory, recognizing him as one of the most influential engineers in the history of the Sukhoi Design Bureau.