Leaked Video Shows Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Max One Week Before Launch

A leaked video allegedly showing Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max has appeared online, just days before the device’s official announcement on September 9. The footage was shared by the well-known insider Ice Universe on his Weibo blog.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyu3a, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ IPhone 16 series

The short video showcases what appears to be Apple’s next flagship smartphone. Compared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the new device features a noticeably different rear panel design. It includes two rectangular sections: the upper block houses a triple camera setup with a LiDAR sensor and flash, while the lower block carries the Apple logo and a wireless charging module.

Several phones with the same design can be seen in the clip, suggesting that the recording may have been taken at a production facility or warehouse. The leaked units are shown in multiple colors, hinting at Apple’s expanded customization options.

Ice Universe wrote that “something extraordinary happened,” which allowed footage of Apple’s new devices to emerge online earlier than planned.

Apple’s official presentation of the iPhone 17 lineup is scheduled for September 9. The leak has fueled widespread speculation about Apple’s design direction and possible hardware upgrades.

Meanwhile, reports from mid-August revealed that counterfeit iPhone 17 clones running on Android had already begun circulating in China. These devices mimic the rumored design of Apple’s upcoming flagship, further blurring the lines between authentic leaks and imitation products.